Deputies identify suspect who stabbed Bonneau police chief

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say a suspect is now in custody after stabbing the Bonneau Police Chief.

Chief Franco Fuda said a man approached his house earlier today yelling and screaming saying “he was going to die.”

When he opened the door to address the man, he stabbed Chief Fuda under his eye with an ice pick.

The suspect, later identified as Forrest Bowman, ran into his trailer, and then barricaded himself from the authorities.

Berkeley county deputies tried to negotiate with him during a standoff that ended with police using gas to take him into custody.

Bowman has been arrested in the past on harassment and trespassing charges and is now facing charges for assaulting a police officer.

Chief Fuda said the suspect was making threats towards him around others in town before the incident happened.

He wanted to take the time to remind the public if you hear someone making threats towards anyone, make sure to contact the authorities.