Two killed, deputy hospitalized after collision on Highway 17 in Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Sunday responded to a serious accident involving one of their deputies on Highway 17 near Beehive Road.

According to CCSO, a deputy was responding to a disturbance involving a physical assault when the patrol car was hit by a civilian vehicle.

Two individuals in the civilian vehicle were killed in the collision.

The deputy is being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southerner’s Carolina Highway Patrol has been requested to investigate the collision.

CCSO expects to release more details Sunday evening.

News 2 is on scene working to learn more.

