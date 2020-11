JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investing an armed robbery at a Circle K in James Island.

This robbery happened on Wednesday, November 25 at around 11:00 pm at the Circle K at 906 Folly Road.

Officials say the robber presented a handgun and robbed the store clerk of currency and fled the scene.

There is no description available at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.