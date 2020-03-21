Deputies investigate body found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are reporting the discovery of a man’s body on the northern shore of Georgetown’s East Bay Park peninsula.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is following protocol in the removal of the body.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson has also been notified.

Authorities have been searching for 84-year-old Jimmy McCants since Monday, March 9.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.