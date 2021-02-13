Deputies investigate following fatal shooting of security guard at North Charleston club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies received a call indicating an officer had been shot.

The call was received at around 1:34 am on Saturday, February 13.

The shooting happened at an establishment known as New Jack City, located at 3747 Ashley Phosphate Road, which has operated under various names in the past.

Once law enforcement arrived on scene, they were able to identify the victim as a security guard employed at the business.

Officials say the victim died as a result of the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene to recover evidence and gather statements from witnesses.

This is a developing story. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.

