Deputies investigating after dead person found in burning vehicle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a person dead in a burning vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 deputies spotted a fire in the woods behind Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 while responding to a call of shots fired around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Deputies found someone dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the burning vehicle is connected to the original call of shots fired in the area.