HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Deputies are investigating a Saturday morning drive-by shooting in Hollywood.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls around 10:15 a.m. of shots fired from an unknown vehicle near Baptist Hill and Annavesta Roads.

Gunshots struck a man in a second vehicle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. His wounds are not life-threatening.

The intersection at Baptist Hill and Annavesta Roads is closed while authorities investigate.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call CCSO at 843-743-7200.

