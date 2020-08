JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Saturday morning robbery at a Dollar General.

It happened on Saturday, August 15 at the Dollar General located at 923 Main Road at around 8:00 am.

Deputies say a subject armed with a screwdriver entered the Dollar General and robbed the business of currency.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.