Deputies make arrests in Georgetown Landing Marina thefts

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County arrested two suspects in last week’s break-ins at Georgetown Landing Marina.

Authorities arrested 41-year-old Charles Cribb Jr., and 33-year-old Stanley Jordan on Thursday after they were caught on surveillance video.

According to deputies, the men stoke tools, knives and fishing equipment from the marina last week.

Cribb was charged with petit or simple larceny, entering premises after warning and malicious injury to property. He is also charged in a separate incident: Receiving Stolen Goods after a trailer was reported stolen June 26.

Jordan was charged with petit larceny, trespassing and malicious injury to property.

They are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.