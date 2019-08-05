Deputies: Man admits to driving stolen Porsche in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County Deputy was patrolling the area of Compton Drive, in Moncks Corner, when he noticed a silver Porsche that seemed to match the description of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the Deputy ran the tag on the vehicle and was able to confirm that the Porsche was in fact stolen.

When back-up Deputies arrived, they all made their way to the property where the vehicle was seen parked.

While Deputies were speaking to the property owner, another Deputy came across the radio and advised a male was running from the residence. The male, later identified as 39-year-old Douglas Mack Davis, was quickly apprehended.

Davis advised Deputies he was the person who had been driving the stolen vehicle, according to authorities. Davis was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Goods, valued $10,000 or more.

Davis has been booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center five times since 2017. Those charges include Assault and Battery 2nd, Shoplifting, Manufacturing Schedule IV Narcotics, Open Container of Beer/Wine in Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing/Distribution of Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin and Trafficking Methamphetamine.