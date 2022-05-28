ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C (WCBD)- Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday shooting on St. Helena Island that left one man with serious injuries.

According to BCSO, two men and one woman reported they were traveling by car on Seaside Road around 5:30 p.m. when they were shot at by a man they know.

The victims drove to a nearby gas station and were met by BCSO deputies and EMS.

The two men in the car suffered gunshot wounds and were taken by ambulance to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Two guns were found in the vehicle.

Deputies confirmed through interviews and investigation that gunshots were exchanged between occupants in the car and the suspect who was standing outside a home on Seaside Road.

Authorities say the incident was a result of an ongoing dispute.

While all parties have been identified and located, no arrests have been made.

One of the wounded men was released from the hospital while the other was transported to MUSC for additional care. According to BCSO, he suffers a “more serious gunshot wound.”

The shooting is under investigation by Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. BCSO says a reward might be available.