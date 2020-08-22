Deputies say dead man found in Moncks Corner Piggly Wiggly parking lot

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say they found a man dead in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly in Moncks Corner.

The deceased 37-year-old male was declared missing on a missing person report on August 21, 2020 at 7:10 pm and was found dead at 8:38 pm.

Authorities found the man in the rear seat of their 2012 Toyota Camry which was parked in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

The scene was processed by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Moncks Corner Police Department are investigating.

