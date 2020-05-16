Deputies search for missing, endangered man in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered man.

Donnie Ford, 66, was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center on Friday, May 15.

He is believed to have walked away on St. Matthews Road moving in the direction of Jamison, SC.

Deputies say Ford has medical conditions, which make him an endangered person.

He is described as a black male, standing at about five feet, six inches tall, and weighing around 195 pounds.

He was wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.