Deputies search for suspect who fled from scene following pursuit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a wanted 28-year-old suspect.

Berkeley County deputies are looking for 28-year-old Terance Demacus Jamison.

On September 7, deputies were setting up a perimeter in the Nexton area, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. While setting up the perimeter, a deputy observed a gold in color Jeep Cherokee pass them and drive towards the end of Nexton Parkway to a dead end, and then turn around and started driving back to where they came from. The deputy had the suspicion that the vehicle was possibly involved in criminal activity.

Authorities positioned their vehicle to get a better look at the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Terance Demacus Jamison. As the deputy began to approach the vehicle, Jamison drove around his vehicle and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Officials stated that the pursuit ended in the 2200 block of State Road and Jamison fled on foot from the vehicle.

During an inventory of the vehicle, deputies were able to locate possible reasons why Jamison fled.

• One Glock 17 pistol under the driver seat

• A baggie of 60 dosage MDMA (Ecstasy) pills

• A vacuum-sealed container with several baggies containing marijuana. That had an approximate weight of 48.5 gross grams.

• Approximately 30.5 gross grams of crystal Methamphetamine

• Approximately 21.5 gross grams of Crack

• Approximately 10 gross grams of Cocaine.

Courtesy of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Berkeley County now has outstanding warrants for Jamison include Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute MDMA, Trafficking Crack, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine and Resisting Arrest.