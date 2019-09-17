Deputies search for suspect who stole trailer from Murrells Inlet restaurant

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the theft of a trailer from Admiral’s Flagship Restaurant in Murrells Inlet.
Public Information Officer Jason Lesley stated that the incident took place on Sunday, September 15.
The trailer is a black 6-by-12 Patriot enclosed trailer by Homesteader taken from the restaurant located at 4664 U.S. 17 Business on September 15 at approximately 2:45 a.m.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.