Deputies search for suspect who stole trailer from Murrells Inlet restaurant

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the theft of a trailer from Admiral’s Flagship Restaurant in Murrells Inlet.

Public Information Officer Jason Lesley stated that the incident took place on Sunday, September 15.

Courtesy of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

The trailer is a black 6-by-12 Patriot enclosed trailer by Homesteader taken from the restaurant located at 4664 U.S. 17 Business on September 15 at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.