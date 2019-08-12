Deputies search for suspects who stole 191 gallons of used cooking oil from Summerville restaurant

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects involved in Larceny at Philly’s in Summerville.

According to officials, they were driving a large, white vacuum truck and suctioned out approximately 191 gallons of used cooking oil, valued at $431. 37.

None of the suspects have been identified at this time, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Please review the surveillance imagery and attempt to identify this vehicle.

If identification is possible, please notify the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at (843)873-5111 or Det. A. Hinson at 843-832-0010, ext. 5095. OCA 19008457