Deputies search for suspects who used stolen credit card at Target in Summerville area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in reference to Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

According to officials, on October 1st, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the suspects entered the Target Department store located at 450 Azalea Square in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.

The suspects used a stolen credit card to purchase multiple items inside the business and then left in a gold in color Ford Explorer and had a small child with them, authorities added.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for their assistance in identifying the above suspects.

Please Call BCSO at 843-719-5042 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.