Deputies searching for man in connection to July murder case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is believed to be responsible for the murder of Xavier Moultrie.

Authorities stated that Johntay Omar Weathers, who is believed to be responsible for the murder of Xavier Moultrie.

Moultrie was killed on the morning of July 28, 2019, according to officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Weathers has three active felony warrants for his arrest, including, murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and certain persons for prohibited from possessing a firearm. Weathers should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you encounter Weathers please use extreme caution. If you have information about the whereabouts of Weathers, please contact Sergeant Blakely at (843) 209-5583 or Lamar.Blakely@BerkeleyCountySC.Gov, or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.