GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are searching for two missing boaters in Georgetown County.

The search is happening in Winyah Bay with the Coast Guard and Department of Natural Resources searching near the Georgetown Lighthouse and jetties.

Officials say cell phone records show the two men were in that area earlier on Sunday, September 27.

Recreational boaters in the area are being asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 if they see any evidence.