Deputies searching for suspect in connection to Thanksgiving drive by shooting in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection to a drive by shooting.

The shooting took place on Thursday, November 26 off of South Santee Road.

Investigators say the person fired several gunshots at a parked car and fled the scene.

The parked car was damaged by the gunfire.

As of right now, there is no description available of the suspect or the suspect’s car.

This is an active investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.