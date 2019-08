BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men in connection to a burglary at Phillips Industrial off of Bushy Park Road.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a man at the site said these two men broke into a 2007 White GMC Yukon and tried to steal it by pulling the plastic off the steering wheel and drilling the ignition.

If you know these guys or have any information about them, please call (843) 719-4412