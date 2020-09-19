Deputies suspend search for missing diver in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has suspended their search for a missing diver after a body was located in the Cooper River.

Officials say the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources located a body in the Cooper River around 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 19.

On Friday afternoon, dispatch received a call form a woman who was asking for assistance with a missing diver.

According to the call, a group of friends went diving at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing.

The woman called after a diver did not resurface during their dive.

Members of the Berkeley County Marine Unit, the Berkeley County Dive Team, the South Carolina

Department of Natural Resources, the Pimlico Fire Department, the Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire

Department, Charleston County Marine Patrol and Air Support, City of Charleston Marine Patrol,

North Charleston Fire Department’s Marine and Dive team, the South Carolina Law Enforcement

Division and Berkeley County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to assist with the

search and recovery.