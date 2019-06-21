Deputy cleared in shooting death of man in Horry County

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County deputy accused of shooting and killing a man in March will not face charges, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson.

Brandon Elliot was shot and killed in March by Deputy First Class Jack Lee. A spokesperson for the Horry County Sheriff’s office told News13 at the time that Lee was assisting the Horry County Police Department as a member of its SWAT team. Lee was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

Brandon Elliot died at McLeod Hospital in Loris. He lived in the Creek Landing Road area. He was 30 years of age.

Horry County police responded to a report of shots fired at about 6 a.m. the day of the shooting. The incident happened in the area of Creek Landing Road.

The call was for an armed individual who was believed to have taken shots at several items of personal property and threatened others.

After arriving, officers located the armed suspect in the woods. As a result of the incident, there was an officer-involved shooting, according to Mikayla Moskov, public information officer for HCPD.

No officers were injured in the incident and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division launched and investigation. News13 has reached out to SLED for a comment on the investigation.

