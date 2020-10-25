Deputy Mike Costanzo announces return to Charleston for rehab

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo made an announcement about his recovery.

He announced on his Facebook page that he will be coming home to continue his rehab.

This comes after being transferred to a facility in Georgia to help him recover from his injuries he sustained after a driver slammed into his cruiser and a tow truck while they were responding to a disabled vehicle on the Don Holt Bridge.

Deputy Costanzo said he is very thankful for the help and support from many of his loved ones, the healthcare workers and the community.

“I want to thank the entire Charleston County Sheriff’s Office! The support my entire family and I have received from the Sheriff, the entire Command Staff, all of my fellow Deputies and Human Resources within the Sheriff’s Office has been beyond remarkable.” “I also want to thank everyone who took their time to send me gifts, letters, and messages to let me know they have been thinking about me, supporting and praying for me! I cannot explain enough how much all of the support and prayers to God on my behalf has kept me motivated!” Deputy Mike Costanzo

His last day of therapy in Georgia will be on Thursday, October 29.