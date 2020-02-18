Despite ordinance, developers push for new hotel in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An ordinance passed by the Charleston City Council to strengthen restrictions on the amount of hotels being built around town is being put to the test.

Community leaders and Charleston city leaders are aiming to maintain the historic and unique identity of Charleston. One leader says the city’s ordinance to protect the identity may actually be creating some confusion.

“I think it can be confusing and again they were reviewing that with a brand new ordinance that they had never been educated,” says Winslow Hastie, President and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation.

In October of 2019 the City of Charleston adopted changes to an ordinance that limits the amount of hotels that can be built in the city. The ordinance is now being put to the test but Director of Planning for the City of Charleston, Jacob Lindsey says city leaders are focused on enforcing the ordinance.

“Well one of the things that Mayor Tecklenberg and City Council have worked on for years is to limit the growth of hotels in Downtown Charleston. We’re very committed to taking steps to make sure that we don’t have a proliferation of hotels downtown,” says Lindsey.

Winslow Hastie who served on the hotel task force says the vision of the revised ordinance was clear and was something both community and city leaders agreed on.

“The major intent of the revised ordinance was to help prevent an over concentration of hotels,” says Hastie.

In January the Charleston Board of Zoning and Appeals voted to deny the building of a 215 room hotel on Mary Street. The new ordinance will be tested tonight when the developer asks for a reconsideration. Hastie says if the board changes their original vote, the ordinance is useless.

“If they can’t in this first instance find it in them to deny this then it would prove to me that this is a broken ordinance,” says Hastie.

The Charleston City Board of Zoning and Appeals will meet today at the Gaillard Center to hear the appeal of the proposed hotel project at 82 Mary Street. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 5:15pm.