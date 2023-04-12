WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The commercial real estate company, Landmark Enterprises, has two more months to come up with alternative plans for the future of Sumar Street in West Ashley.

“Whatever they do I just hope it drives more traffic for the local businesses that are here,” said Alexis Fussell, the Owner of Cake Bar by Alexis which is located across from the property.

The City of Charleston is working with Landmark to redevelop the site which used to be home to a Piggly Wiggly before it closed in 2013.

The company is currently working on new plans for the project after city leaders expressed concern about a proposed underground parking garage which sent the price tag up to $45 million. They were also told to cut down on office space.

This week, council voted to give Landmark a 60-day extension to come up with alternative options to present to the city.

“If we can get this right and invest here at the Sumar Street site, or the former Piggly Wiggly site, it will spur development going down Sam Rittenberg Boulevard which is what West Ashley deserves,” said Charleston City Councilman Karl Brady, who represents District Five.

Councilman Peter Shahid said the idea for the project is to build a civic center for city officials and community members to gather. He said it is also slated to include a mixture of green, retail and restaurant space.

“This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime, generational opportunity. We want to get it done right and we want it to be accepted by the community. That’s critically important,” said Shahid, who represents District Nine.

Landmark was asked by council to provide an update after 30 days. They will present the plans on June 21st.