DHEC: 113 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 3,319 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which brings the state’s total to 3,319.

They also announced two additional deaths, which brings the statewide death total to 82.

DHEC said that one death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County. The other occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.

The new cases are from the following counties:

Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (8), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Florence (6), Greenville (14), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (10), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), York (7)