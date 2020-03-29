DHEC: 113 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 774 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced one additional death related to COVID-19, which brings the total statewide to 16.

The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.

DHEC also announced 113 additional cases of COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 774.

The new cases can be seen below: