DHEC: 113 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 774 total

News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced one additional death related to COVID-19, which brings the total statewide to 16.

The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.

DHEC also announced 113 additional cases of COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 774.

The new cases can be seen below:

  • Aiken County: 2 cases
  • Anderson County: 5 cases
  • Beaufort County: 11 cases
  • Calhoun County: 1 case
  • Charleston County: 8 cases
  • Clarendon County: 9 cases
  • Darlington County: 2 cases
  • Edgefield County: 1 case
  • Florence County: 1 case
  • Georgetown County: 4 cases
  • Greenville County: 14 cases
  • Horry County: 3 cases
  • Kershaw County: 5 cases
  • Lancaster County: 4 cases
  • Laurens County: 1 case
  • Lexington County: 5 cases
  • Marlboro County: 1 case
  • Oconee County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 2 cases
  • Pickens County: 1 case
  • Richland County: 17 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 4 cases
  • Sumter County: 6 cases
  • York County: 5 cases

