DHEC: 1,170 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 80,856 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Sunday 1,170 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 80,856.

DHEC also announced 25 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,436. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

According to DHEC, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system.

At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once they are able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, they will resume their effort to provide daily data reports.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.