DHEC: 132 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 2,049 total cases; 44 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 132 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total of cases to 2,049 and the total number of state deaths to 44.

DHEC says the additional deaths occurred in three individuals who were elderly. Two of the three elderly patients were known to have underlying health conditions, and one is under investigation. One patient was a middle-aged individual who had underlying health conditions. The patients were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.