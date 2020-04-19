DHEC: 136 new cases of COVID-19 in SC; 4,377 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, which brings the statewide total to 4,377 cases.
They also announced one additional death, which brings the state total to 120 deaths.
The death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions from Jasper County.
The locations of the new cases can be seen below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (8), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (6), Dillion (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Florence (22), Georgetown (1), Greenville (5), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (6), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (3), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2),Pickens (1), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Williamsburg (1), York (1)