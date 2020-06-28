DHEC: 1,366 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 33,221 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,366 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina including 5 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total to 33,221 cases and 712 deaths.

The confirmed deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and one middle-aged individual from Laurens County (1).

The number of cases by county can be seen below:

Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (57), Calhoun (4), Charleston (239), Cherokee (6), Chester (9), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (12), Darlington (11), Dillon (26), Dorchester (43), Fairfield (1), Florence (30), Georgetown (8), Greenville (194), Greenwood (10), Hampton (2), Horry (185), Jasper (11), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (6), Laurens (35), Lee (7), Lexington (54), Marion (15), Marlboro (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (31), Oconee (20), Orangeburg (27), Pickens (27), Richland (82), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (43), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (49)

According to DHEC, the total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide ws 6,784, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive was 20.1%.