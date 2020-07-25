DHEC: 1,368 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 79,674 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 1,368 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 79,674.

DHEC also announced 74 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,412. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.