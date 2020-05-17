DHEC: 163 new cases of COVID-19 in SC; 8,816 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 163 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 5 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total of cases to 8,816 and the total number of deaths to 385.

Four of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon (1), Horry (1), Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties and one death recurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).

The location of the new cases can be seen below:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Allendale (2), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (6), Dillon (5), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (5), Greenville (38), Horry (5), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (2), Lee (5), Lexington (9), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (3)