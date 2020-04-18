DHEC: 165 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 2,426 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 165 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina including 3 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,246 and the total number of deaths to 119.

The three deaths include two elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County and One middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions in Aiken County.

The location of the new cases can be seen below:

Abbeville (5), Aiken (1), Anderson (7), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (7), Dillion (6), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Florence (7), Greenville (38), Greenwood (2), Hampton (2), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lexington (17), McCormick (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (5)