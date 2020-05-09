DHEC: 168 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 7,531 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 168 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, which brings the statewide total to 7,531.

There were also 10 additional deaths, which brings the state total of deaths to 330.

Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Fairfield (1) counties.

The new cases by county can be seen below:

Aiken (4), Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (13), Georgetown (1), Greenville (43), Horry (5), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (2), Lee (7), Lexington (9), Marion (3), Oconee (1), Pickens (4), Richland (28), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (5), York (3)