DHEC: 180 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 5,253 cases total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 180 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, which brings the state’s total cases to 5,253.

They also announced 9 additional deaths, which brings the state’s total of deaths to 166.

The deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals from Berkeley (2), Colleton (1), Florence (2*), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and one middle-aged individual from Lee county (1).

The new additional cases can be seen below:

Aiken (2), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (19), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (9), Colleton (2), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (5), Lee (3), Lexington (18), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (7), York (4)