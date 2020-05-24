DHEC: 209 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 10,096 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 209 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths in South Carolina.
This brings the state’s total to 10,096 cases and 435 deaths.
DHEC said nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Kershaw (1), Lexington (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenville County.
The new cases by county can be seen below:
Aiken (5), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (9), Cherokee (2), Chester (5), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (5), Darlington (2), Dorchester (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (4), Greenville (54), Hampton (2), Horry (6), Jasper (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lee (4), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (6), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (21), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (6)