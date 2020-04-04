DHEC: 217 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 1,917 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 217 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-29, which brings the statewide total to 1,917.

They also announced six additional deaths, which brings that statewide total to 40 who have died.

The deaths were elderly patients who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Lexington County and the others were residents of Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland, and York counties.

According to DHEC, as of April 3, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,017 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 806 were positive and 6,211 were negative.

A total of 18,314 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.