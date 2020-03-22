DHEC: 22 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 195 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) announced an additional 22 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, which brings the statewide total to 195 cases.
The new positive cases can be seen below:
- Beaufort County: 2 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 4 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 2 cases
- Kershaw County: 1 case
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 3 cases
- York County: 2 cases