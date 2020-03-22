DHEC: 22 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 195 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) announced an additional 22 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, which brings the statewide total to 195 cases.

The new positive cases can be seen below:

  • Beaufort County: 2 cases
  • Berkeley County: 1 case
  • Charleston County: 4 cases
  • Colleton County: 1 case
  • Darlington County: 1 case
  • Greenville County: 2 cases
  • Hampton County: 1 case
  • Horry County: 2 cases
  • Kershaw County: 1 case
  • Lancaster County: 2 cases
  • Richland County: 3 cases
  • York County: 2 cases

