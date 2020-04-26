DHEC: 237 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 5,490 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 237 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, which brings the state’s total of cases to 5,490.

They also announced 8 additional deaths, which brings the state’s total of deaths to 174.

The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), and Richland (1) counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton (1) and Greenville (1) counties.

The new cases by county can be seen below:

Abbeville (3), Anderson (7), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (10), Clarendon (8), Darlington (1), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (24), Greenville (43), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Laurens (7), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (5), Richland (50), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (11), York (4)