DHEC: 248 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 9,895 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental (DHEC) announced 248 additional cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths in South Carolina.

This brings the state’s total of cases to 9,895 cases and 425 deaths.

DHEC said five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Marion (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County.

The new cases listed by county can be seen below:

Aiken (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (22), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Cherokee (1), Chester (2), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (2), Dillon (2), Dorchester (11), Fairfield (3), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (30), Greenwood (3), Horry (11), Jasper (2), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (1), Lee (4), Lexington (14), Marion (3), Marlboro (18), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (4), Richland (14), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (9), York (5)