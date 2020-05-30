DHEC: 266 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 11,394 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 266 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 4 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total to 11,394 cases and 487 deaths.

According to DHEC, three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1) and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Florence county.

The new cases by county can be seen below:

Aiken (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (16), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (3), Charleston (23), Chester (12), Chesterfield (12), Clarendon (6), Colleton (8), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (9), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Jasper (2), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (2), Lee (5), Lexington (29), Marlboro (12), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (13), Pickens (2), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (4), York (12)