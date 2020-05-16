DHEC: 276 new cases of COVID-19 in SC; 8,661 total

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 276 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of cases to 8,661.

There were no additional deaths announced so the total of deaths remains at 380.

The new cases by county can be seen below:

Aiken (13), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield  (2), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (18), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (14), Georgetown (1), Greenville (38), Horry (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Lee (32), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (17), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (10), Williamsburg (12), York (10)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES