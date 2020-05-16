DHEC: 276 new cases of COVID-19 in SC; 8,661 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 276 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of cases to 8,661.

There were no additional deaths announced so the total of deaths remains at 380.

The new cases by county can be seen below:

Aiken (13), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (18), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (14), Georgetown (1), Greenville (38), Horry (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Lee (32), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (17), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (10), Williamsburg (12), York (10)