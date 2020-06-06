DHEC: 512 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, 13,916 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 512 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,916 and the total deaths to 545.

This is the highest single-day increase in cases in South Carolina.

According to DHEC, six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Horry (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), Chesterfield (1), and Cherokee (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenwood County.

The number of new cases by location can be seen below:

Aiken (1), Abbeville (2), Anderson (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (39), Cherokee (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (2) Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (9), Fairfield (7), Florence (8), Georgetown (1), Greenville (80), Greenwood (12), Hampton (2), Horry (33), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (12), Laurens (7), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (4), Richland (57), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (42), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13)