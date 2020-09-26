DHEC: 639 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 141,338 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Saturday 639 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 141,338.

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

DHEC also announced 27 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,141. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

DHEC says a total of 1,352,583 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

DHEC officials wanted to inform labs that positive and negative labs are required to be reported to DHEC within 24 hours. The overwhelming majority of labs and facilities are reporting their positive and negative results to DHEC, as required.

If they were to have issues with the same lab or facility delaying its test results to them, they said they may take enforcement actions as necessary.

This 24-hour time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.