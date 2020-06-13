DHEC: 770 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 17,955 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 770 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 6 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total of cases to 17,955 and the number of deaths of 599.

The number of new cases by location can be seen below:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (3), Anderson (10), Bamberg  (1), Beaufort (25), Berkeley (17), Calhoun (3), Charleston (56), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield ( 3), Clarendon (2), Colleton (14), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (18), Greenville (157), Greenwood (14), Horry (101), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (9), Laurens (8), Lexington (50), Marion (7), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (21), Pickens (17), Richland  (61), Spartanburg (41), Sumter (14), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (34)

