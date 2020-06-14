DHEC: 799 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 18,795 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 799 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina including 1 additional death.
This brings the state’s total to 18,795 cases and 600 deaths.
According to DHEC, the death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Jasper County.
The number of new cases by county can be seen below:
Abbeville (4), Aiken (4), Anderson (25), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (21), Calhoun (3), Charleston (72), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield ( 7), Clarendon (8), Colleton (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (21), Georgetown (14), Greenville (140), Greenwood (31), Horry (95), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (6), Laurens (11), Lee (2), Lexington (49), Marion (2), Marlboro (5), Newberry (4), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (15), Richland (69), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (32), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (20)