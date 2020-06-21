DHEC: 907 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 24,661 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 907 additional cases of COVID-19, 1 probable case and 9 additional deaths in South Carolina.
This brings the state’s total to 24,661 cases, 32 probable cases and 653 deaths.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chester (1), Colleton (1), Florence (2), and Richland (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.
The number of new probable cases by location can be seen below:
Colleton (1)
The number of new cases by location can be seen below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (7), Anderson (18), Bamberg (6), Beaufort (41), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (7), Charleston (109), Cherokee (2), Chester (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (2), Colleton (10), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (34), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (18), Greenville (133), Greenwood (18), Horry (115), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (9), Laurens (18), Lee (3), Lexington (43), Marion (5), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (26), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (35), Richland (33), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (19), Sumter (14), Union (4), Williamsburg (4), York (31)