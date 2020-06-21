DHEC: 907 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 24,661 total

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 907 additional cases of COVID-19, 1 probable case and 9 additional deaths in South Carolina.

This brings the state’s total to 24,661 cases, 32 probable cases and 653 deaths.

Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chester (1), Colleton (1), Florence (2), and Richland (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new probable cases by location can be seen below:

Colleton (1)

The number of new cases by location can be seen below:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (7), Anderson (18), Bamberg (6), Beaufort (41), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (7), Charleston (109), Cherokee (2), Chester (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (2), Colleton (10), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (34), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (18), Greenville (133), Greenwood (18), Horry (115), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (9), Laurens (18), Lee (3), Lexington (43), Marion (5), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (26), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (35), Richland (33), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (19), Sumter (14), Union (4), Williamsburg (4), York (31)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES