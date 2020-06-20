DHEC: 1,157 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC; 23,756 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,157 additional cases and 5 new probable cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina along with 5 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total to 23,756 cases, 30 probable cases and 644 deaths.

The five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence (1), Lee (1), Oconee (1), and Richland (2) counties.

The new cases by location can be seen below:

Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7), York (40)

The probable new cases by location can be seen below:

Greenville (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2)